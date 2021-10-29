Ambitious £40 million plan to overhaul bus services in Telford is submitted to government

Telford and Wrekin Council is asking for the money to deliver a package of measures as part of a national bus improvement strategy.

Depending on the final allocation, cheaper fares, improved facilities and more frequent services connecting residential with key employment areas and improving rural routes are some of the main priorities.

It follows a public consultation in July, where both existing and non-bus users gave their views on the changes they wanted to see.

Other areas for consideration included bus shelter and highway changes such as building a network with faster links between key centres, improved services connecting different hubs and even demand responsive services – essentially on demand services when and where people need them.

Council chiefs say the funding will be carefully prioritised focusing on the needs of residents and businesses in the borough.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “This is a deliberately ambitious proposal which the government has specifically asked for on how we would like to see bus travel transformed for Telford and Wrekin.

“The team involved has worked incredibly hard gathering views and putting a proposal together that will improve not only the way services are run but also how we access and pay for them.

“National government really does need to provide significant levels of ongoing funding if we are going to deliver improved services for local people.

“We will carefully prioritise funding to focus on the needs of residents and businesses, shaping the service to suit their needs.”

Further proposals include plans for replacing almost half the existing vehicles with new zero-emission vehicles as part of the council’s vision to develop a zero-emissions fleet over the coming years – including the introduction of battery-operated vehicles.

The council has worked with local operators to develop the plan through what is termed as an ‘advanced partnership’ which ensures important skill sets are present, ensuring the overall success of a strong network.

The Government launched its new, long-term national bus strategy for England in March, backed by £3 billion in investment.