County 'forgotten' in budget says council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said that the Chancellor's budget did not even give "breadcrumbs" to the county.

There were no Shropshire 'levelling up' projects awarded funding – despite £196m being given to other schemes across the West Midlands.

Councillor Davies said Rishi Sunak's budget was a disappointment for the county.

He said: "This budget has set the highest tax burden since the 1950s including ordering a nine per cent council tax rise over the next three years.

"Although the government has splashed the cash in many parts of England, yet again Telford and Wrekin & Shropshire haven’t even had the bread crumbs.

"Despite the noise from five Shropshire MPs, there has been no levelling up funding, no money to upgrade the rail line between Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton, no M54 to M6 link, no extra money for our hospital or GP practices and no money for social care or skills.