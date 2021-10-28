County 'forgotten' in budget says council leader

Councillor Shaun Davies, Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said that the Chancellor's budget did not even give "breadcrumbs" to the county.
There were no Shropshire 'levelling up' projects awarded funding – despite £196m being given to other schemes across the West Midlands.
Councillor Davies said Rishi Sunak's budget was a disappointment for the county.
He said: "This budget has set the highest tax burden since the 1950s including ordering a nine per cent council tax rise over the next three years.
"Although the government has splashed the cash in many parts of England, yet again Telford and Wrekin & Shropshire haven’t even had the bread crumbs.
"Despite the noise from five Shropshire MPs, there has been no levelling up funding, no money to upgrade the rail line between Shrewsbury & Wolverhampton, no M54 to M6 link, no extra money for our hospital or GP practices and no money for social care or skills.
"But residents will be paying more money in council tax, National Insurance & in real terms income tax."