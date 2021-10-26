Consultation launches over the future of services for disabled youngsters in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council's HQ

Telford & Wrekin Council wants to put together an updated short breaks offer for children and young people up to the age of 25 with a disability.

The activities enable children and young people with a disability to spend time away from their carers and try new experiences, have fun and make friends – while at the same time, giving a break to their primary carers.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, the council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning said: “At Telford and Wrekin, we are committed to co-production, by closely involving our residents in shaping the services they receive.

“We are launching a short breaks consultation to gather feedback on the current activities, care and support options available in our borough for our young people with a disability and learn from people’s experience of using these.

“We are also keen to discuss together with everyone who wants to get involved how we can best meet the demands of our children and young people with a disability and ensure they get the right support and services.

“Enhancing independence, developing skills, enabling better choice and control over their lives and the services they access – all these are key for our children’s personal and social development and an integral part of our short breaks consultation."

People can have their say by completing an online survey or email shortbreaks@telford.gov.uk to request a paper copy. Residents can also attend a face-to-face engagement session.

There is a session on Wedneday at PODs Offices, Suite 14, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

On Friday another session will run at Newport Library, in High Street, between 11am and 12.30pm.

Councillor Reynolds added: “The consultation will run until December 10 – more details are on the council’s website.

“We look forward to working with you to make our short breaks offer better for our children and young people with a disability and to support families and carers as much as possible.”