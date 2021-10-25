Voting set to see if a Telford park can stay in national top 10

Telford Tourism photography at the Telford Town Park 2019. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix

Last year Telford Town Park won a Green Flag People’s Choice award, making it into the UK’s top 10 best-loved Green Flag parks.

The council is this year investing £1m into the borough’s parks as part of a £16million post-covid borough booster.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment, said: “If you’d like to support our Green Flag parks, it would be wonderful to see residents vote for one of our parks in this year’s People’s Choice awards.

"Last year, your votes led to Telford Town Park being named as one of the top 10 favourite Green Flag parks in the UK, which was fantastic. We would love to see the borough represented again in 2021.”

Voting is open now for the Green Flag Award People’s Choice Award.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite Green Flag Award winning park to make it into the UK top 10 by clicking on the winners' map at www.greenflagaward.org, finding their favourite park and following instructions to 'Vote for this site'. Voting closes on 14 November.

2020’s top 10 Green Flag People’s Choice UK winners included parks in Watford, Port Talbot, London, Colchester and Smethwick.

This year Telford and Wrekin has been awarded three Green Flags for its parks in 2021, with the accolade going to Telford Town Park, Hartshill District Park and Dawley Park.