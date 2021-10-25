Tom Grennan heading to Telford in 2022

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan has announced a new show at Telford's QEII Arena on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

The Bedford born singer has had an extraordinary year playing to huge crowds at Reading & Leeds Festival, Latitude and TRNSMT festival as well as a massive sold-out 15 date UK tour to support his album, Evering Road, which he described as a “thank you note” following a breakup back in March.

The album was flanked by the singles ‘This Is The Place’, ‘Oh Please’, ‘Little Bit Of Love’, ‘Amen’ and ‘Something Better’ and went on to earn Grennan his first UK Number One album this year.

The show at QEII arena in Telford follows the town's previously popular concerts with Tom Jones and Olly Murs earlier this year and is again delivered by award winning promoters Orchard Live.

Pablo Janczur, from Orchard Live, said: "We are really excited about returning to Telford after such amazing and successful night’s with Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs back in September.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to Telford next year."

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy at Telford and Wrekin Council, added: "It’s fantastic news to be bringing this headline act to Telford and we are looking forward to another event of great music for our residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

"Telford Town Park provides a great setting for these events and benefits the local economy hugely."

Grennan will follow in the footsteps of big names like Olly Murs and Tom Jones who performed in the summer – and international star, Bryan Adams, who is performing the same weekend next summer.

The QEII arena in Telford Town Park is used as an outdoor concert venue during the summer months, to allow locals to enjoy performances by huge stars.

Discussing the themes behind Evering Road, which follows his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’, Grennan said: “This album has been such a therapeutic experience, it has helped me through one of the toughest times of my life.

"Evering Road documents a transitional stage for me, where I felt I’ve learnt so much and grown into a new man, moving myself into a new calm and positive space."

Following the album’s release, Grennan linked up with Calvin Harris for the collaborative single ‘By Your Side’.

Previously announced for Telford is international star Bryan Adams playing the QEII Arena on July 3, 2022. Tickets are on sale now for his show at TicketsTelford.com.

Tickets are on sale for Tom Grennan at 10am Friday, October 29 at TicketsTelford.com or from the box office on 01952 382 382.