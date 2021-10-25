Telford's All Nations Church supporting families with new community grocery store

Community Grocery

From Tuesday, November 2, people across Telford will be able to cut down the price of their weekly shop with the opening of All Nations Community Grocery.

Based in All Nations Church on Holyhead Road in Telford, the Community Grocery will help tackle food poverty locally by providing affordable food for members and allowing them to do a large food shop for only £3 per visit – saving on average over £30 each shop.

Step inside and people will find the same range of products they would expect to see in local supermarkets, including fresh fruit and vegetables, tinned goods, baked items, frozen food, sanitary and household items, thanks to donations by local suppliers and supermarkets.

The store is an initiative of national charity The Message Trust, run in partnership with All Nations Church.

Andy Hawthorne OBE, chief executive and founder of The Message Trust said: “Covid and lockdowns have had a massive impact on everyone’s lives, but for millions it’s made it difficult for them to afford everyday essentials like food.

"We couldn’t stand by and do nothing, so the Community Groceries began. Bridging the gap between supermarkets and foodbanks, we’re here to make it easier for our members to put food on the table by reducing the cost of the weekly shop, whilst also providing them with support and courses too."