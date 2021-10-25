Nuisance motorbikers in Telford faced "day of action"

Joint action against nuisance motorbikes

Complaints about motorbikes being used on footpaths, parks and other public places are amongst the most common issues raised by the public in Telford and Newport.

So on Sunday police, community support and officers from Telford and Wrekin Council came together to tackle the ongoing issue of the anti-social use of off road motorbikes in the Telford and Newport areas.

It was the latest in a series of events that have focused on the Rough Park area of south Telford and the Granville Country Park near Donnington. But on this occasion it was widened to cover all areas of Telford and Newport where reports had been received.

Sergeant Richard Jones, head of the Safer Neighbourhood Teams at Donnington Police Station, who organised and led the operation said: “For too long local residents have suffered problems caused through the reckless use of off road motorbikes, from the noise and damage caused to green spaces to the near misses from having to get out of the way of riders on public footpaths.

"We’ve already had some great successes from our previous action days, not just with bikes being seized and riders reported to the courts for various offences, but also through working with Telford and Wrekin Council, being able to close off motorcycle routes into some problem areas through the installation of barriers and bollards at access points”

Reports relating to the illegal use of off road motorbikes can be made to the police at any time, by using the online reporting service at www.westmercia.police.uk/ro