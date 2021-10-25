Discounted travel for under 20s in Telford with new Arriva partnership

Arriva Bus in Telford

A new joint venture between Telford & Wrekin Council and Arriva West Midlands will allow teens to travel for less in the borough.

The Telford teen travel card offers a week’s discounted travel for £15 – a saving of £3 a week.

Cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, Councillor David Wright said: “We really want young people to know about this money-saving offer.

“Buses also offer young people that first step of independence – a chance to choose where to go without their parents help and it’s vital we support and enable the future of the town to fulfil their ambitions."

To apply, people must complete the application form and provide a passport style photograph; and proof of age document such as birth certificate.

Councillor Wright added: “The number of young people qualified to drive has fallen to the lowest level on record according to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). This has massive implications on their ability to find and travel to work or access education and training.

“Along with the bus improvement plan, we’re working hard to ensure we’re doing all we can to encourage bus use.

“Measures like cheaper and simpler fares, improved bus shelters, clear timetables and information and wider route coverage are all things we are looking at in our bus improvement plan to change the way buses operate in Telford and Wrekin.

“Using the bus more will also help us to achieve our carbon neutral target by 2030, a fully loaded bus can take 50 cars off the road, helping to reduce congestion and reduce the impact on the environment.”

People are asked to allow 10 working days for applications to be processed and a Teen card to be posted.

Cards are free unless a replacement is needed due to loss or damage at a cost of £10.

Cardholders must always show the travel card when purchasing tickets.

For further information on the teen travel card, visit www.telford.gov.uk/info/20461/travel_telford/5310/teen_travel_card.