Natural England "would likely have approved if Telford & Wrekin had asked", but council apologises for not asking over works at special site

A council has apologised for carrying out tree works and resurfacing in a Site of Special Scientific Interest without consulting Natural England beforehand.

In January and February, Telford and Wrekin Council carried out pruning and laid hardcore at a car park it owns off Ercall Lane, near Wellington, just south of the M54. The area falls within the Wrekin and Ercall SSSI.

A Telford and Wrekin Council spokesperson said Natural England since confirmed there was “nothing of specific scientific interest” on the cleared area and the body was “likely” to have green-lit it, but admitted it was an “oversight” to not ask first.

Last month the Information Commissioner ruled against the council for failing to answer a member of the public’s questions about the car park and the refurbishment work on time.

The council spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for our oversight in not consulting with Natural England before the improvement works took place at the Ercall car park.

“The minor improvement works and tree pruning around the existing car park were to ensure that visitors can continue to safely enjoy the nearby area.

“Natural England have confirmed that there was nothing of special scientific interest on the car park footprint or where the neighbouring woodland had overgrown.”

In September, the Information Commissioner’s Office published an anonymised decision notice saying a member of the public used the 2000 Freedom of Information Act to ask a list of 16 questions about the site’s ownership and designation and the clearance work.

The questions were submitted on February 8 and all but one were answered on April 6. The remaining question was answered in June, after the requester had already complained to the ICO about the delay.

The watchdog’s report noted that the FOI Act requires public bodies to respond to requests “promptly and in any event not later than the 20th working day following the date of receipt”. It said Telford and Wrekin Council breached this, but, as the information had been provided eventually, did not order any remedial action.

The council’s FOI response said the authority held discussions with Natural England on January 27, “after the council’s ecology team became aware that the works had occurred”, and again on February 23, “following an increase in the level of tree works and the introduction of hardcore to the parking bays”.

In the course of these discussions, it says, Natural England agreed the works discussed in January were “minor in nature, involving re-exposing the original car park footprint and undertaking some minor tree works” – work that was “unlikely to have required assent”.