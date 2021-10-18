Telford & Wrekin Council

The council and organisation Autism West Midlands are launching a consultation to get the views of those with the condition, their families, carers and professionals.

The information gathered will be uses to shape how advice, information, services and support is provided in the future by the council which said it wants to raise awareness of the issues and work having towards more autism-friendly communities in the area.

Telford's health chief Councillor Andy Burford said: “We want autistic people to live in a borough where they are active members of their communities, developing to their full potential.

“Together with our partner organisations, we are committed to improve the lives and opportunities for our borough’s young people and adults with autism, their families and carers.”

The consultation will run from this week to December 10.