Firefighters tackle garage blaze at Telford home

The incident happened in Stonedale, Sutton Hill, shortly after midnight. Nobody was hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.20am we received a call reporting a fire classified as house fire in Telford.

"Fire involving garage attached to house, crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one covering jet.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale. Operations and fire investigation officers were in attendance.