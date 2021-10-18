Club preparing for Halloween fun

Youngsters at one of the previous halloween clubs

Crossbar Education in Sport, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, is running Halloween-themed half-term clubs between Monday, October 25 and Friday, October 29.

It follows a record-breaking summer for the company, which saw more than 2,000 children around the county attend its clubs during the school holidays.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “Halloween is one of our most popular themes of the year. It’s a week that the children and our coaches are always excited about.

“We will have Halloween-themed games the children love throughout the week, Halloween arts and crafts, with the sports activities we offer this time having a Halloween twist.

“The week will end with a big Halloween party on the Friday where the children will be able to wear their Halloween costumes.

"There’s so much for them to look forward to, so we advise early booking, particularly after the success of the summer holiday clubs when we received amazing feedback from parents and children.”

The clubs, which are designed to keep children aged between four and 11 active and entertained, will take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School, Priorslee Academy and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be offered at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, with Pontesbury Primary School running a multi-sports holiday club.

All nine of the Crossbar clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.