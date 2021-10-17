Fire in two wheelie bins

Firefighters found two wheelie bins on fire in Telford when they were scrambled from the Tweedale station on Saturday.

Bembridge, Telford.Pic: Google
The call to get to Bembridge was received at 9.53pm and the fire crew used one hose reel jet to put out the fire.

The fire service declared their part in the incident to be stopped at 10.02pm.

