Telford's Christmas markets set to return this year

By Charlotte BentleyTelfordPublished:

Telford's Christmas market is returning this year for county residents to enjoy a taste of Bavaria in Telford.

Telford Christmas Market at Southwater
Telford Christmas Market at Southwater

It has been announced that the popular markets are returning from November 20 this year to Southwater.

People can explore the twinkling fairy lights on the beautifully decorated traditional wooden cabins, pick up unique presents, stocking fillers, and edible treats from the market’s range of independent traders.

A spokesperson from Telford and Wrekin Council said: "Spend an afternoon or evening with family and friends and enjoy some delicious food with a glass or two of mulled wine or any drink of your choice to get yourselves into the Christmas spirit.

"This year’s Christmas market will even feature a giant walk-in LED Bauble so you can take that Insta-worthy photo."

Trading times are 10am – 7pm Sunday to Wednesday, and 10am-9pm Thursday to Saturday.

