Telford College takeover for town centre jam night

Liam Walton, Josh Keay, Gemma Tucker, Cameron Carter and Amber Hayden

The level three students will be performing at the Southwater venue’s jam night from 7.30pm on Wednesday October 20.

It is the latest in a series of collaborations between the college and the venue, and had originally been planned before the pandemic.

Andy Turner, the college’s learner manager for creative and music, said: “We have a great relationship with the management at Albert’s Shed – a number of former students now work there in live sound, photography and bar roles.

“Managing director David Gregg has also come into the college as part of an industry panel to provide feedback to our students on their business proposals for the music industry.

“This gig is the first time that our level three music students will have been able to perform outside the college together due to the lockdowns.

Morgan Dowsett, Jake Lancaster, Alex Wilde and Tom Bartlett

“But it is hopefully the first of many – we will be doing more live events over the year with our level three second year students, but also our first year and level two students.”

Telford College music students have organised events and performed at venues all over the region over the years, and Andy said the team planned to ‘pick up where we left off prior to the pandemic’.

During lockdown, students were still able to get their music heard, performing virtually for the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards and posting on the college’s YouTube channel.

Andy said: “The students performed to a live audience at the college for the final day of term staff celebration.

“This was a great experience for them, performing to over 200 staff outside in the quad, and gave them all the appetite to do more live events.”