A person rescued from the Wrekin needed medical assistance

By Charlotte Bentley

One person was rescued from the Wrekin by emergency services.

The rescue mission off one of the Wrekin's steep inclines was undertaken by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service in Wellington on Saturday morning.

Staff from West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene to administer medical assistance to the casualty.

At around 9.27am on Saturday morning, the fire service received a call reporting an urgent incident at the Wrekin.

Three fire appliances, including the incident support unit, were sent from Telford Central station, Tweedale station and Wellington Station. An operations officer was in attendance.

The crews used rope rescue equipment on one of the Wrekin's steep inclines to carefully descend one person who needed medical assistance from the waiting ambulance service staff.

They used a line rescue to get the person down the incline, where the ambulance service could then treat them.

They left the scene around two hours later, at 11.46am.

Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

