High streets set to host events

All six high streets across Telford & Wrekinwill be hosting events

Made in Telford runs over a seven week period in this month and next and is part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in our High Streets programme.

The council is investing millions into the programme to support local high street businesses.

Councillor Eileen Callear, the council's cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy said: “Made in Telford autumn street fayres are a great way for local residents to get involved and engage with their local community.

"Thriving local high streets are a vital part of any community and are a benefit for businesses and the local residents."

She says Made in Telford is a great way to encourage more shoppers onto the high street with a diverse mix of things going on to create a great atmosphere in our towns.

All six high streets across the borough will be hosting the event, Oakengates and Dawley have already hosted their successful fayres, with Madeley holding its on Saturday (Oct 16), Ironbridge on Saturday, October 23, Wellington on Saturday, October 30, Newport on Saturday, November 6 before concluding at Southwater on Saturday, November 13.

Made in Telford has been made possible by the partnership between Moo and Goo and Telford & Wrekin Council and being funded by the European Regional Development Fund programme – Welcome Back Fund.

High street activities will include pop up local makers, live music with musicians and buskers offering a diverse mix to suit each town, local choirs, and acoustic guitarists/singers to big roving brass bands.