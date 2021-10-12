The Wrekin giants appear in Ironbridge

Cal Westbrook at work

The Bolthole, a lifestyle destination store in Ironbridge, is hosting an exhibition from a local creative, hoping to inspire interest in the Wrekin's folklore.

Created by local author and illustrator, Cal Westbrook, the exhibition is based on a long poem written by Cal as an interpretation of one of the tales of the Wrekin Giants and will include illustration and textile pieces plus a limited-edition, hand-finished book and bespoke creative workshops.

A chance conversation between Sarah Fennell-Fox, one of the founders of The Bolthole, and Cal during the promotion of her book ‘Colin in a Coracle’, sparked the idea for a solo display of her work based on local folklore.

Sarah said: “I live in the shadow of the Wrekin and Ercall hills and was fascinated by their history, in particular the story of the giants, so when Cal expressed an interest in folklore, it seemed the perfect subject for an exhibition about these much-loved local landmarks.”

Cal said: “There are many iterations of the Wrekin Giants story, but this version appealed to me due to its simplicity and beauty.

“It lent itself perfectly to interpretation as a poem and inspired a collection of work which enabled me to combine my love of textiles, illustration and story-telling.

"I chose folklore as I wanted to create work which would appeal to adults and was inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry, Mabinogion and the Book of Kells. Much of my recent work has involved children’s illustration, so it was rewarding to focus on a narrative with more depth and meaning.”

The Wrekin Giants exhibition will run from October 16 to November 18 and will include a workshop on the first day where participants will be guided by Cal to hand paint a set of Wrekin Giant Plant Protectors.