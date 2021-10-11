Woman hurt as car ends up in hedge in Telford crash

The aftermath of the crash in Southall Road

Police, ambulance staff and two fire engines were scrambled to Southall Road, at the junction with Aqueduct Road, where they found one of the cars in a hedge.

Keiran Morgan, 22, lives nearby and sprinted down to the scene after hearing that his mother Rebecca had been driving alone in one of the cars.

"I ran as fast as I could," said Keiran. "She was in the back of the ambulance and I told her everything would be OK."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene of the crash at 1.01pm.

The car was recovered from the scene

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was the driver of one of the cars.

"She was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two appliances from Telford Central with an operations officer was in attendance.

Southall Road was temporarily closed due to the crash

They found nobody trapped and they made the cars safe.