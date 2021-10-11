Renovation work to start at fire station in Telford

Tweedale Fire Station

Building contractors are starting improvement work at Tweedale Fire Station in Bridgnorth Road.

New features will include fitness facilities for the firefighters, improved security, staff accommodation and elements to reduce the environmental impact of the station.

It is hoped that the investment will help support the welfare of the people who work in the station and aid them in delivering an essential, life-saving service to the area.

The work is expected to take 20 weeks to complete, and measures have been taken to ensure it will not impact on the Tweedale crew’s ability to respond to emergencies and carry out prevention work in the community.

The renovations will also not affect nearby roads or residents, the fire service said.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's head of resources Andrew Kelcey said: “The work should help us to make much-needed upgrades to the station to enable the crew to work effectively and efficiently.

"The renovation will also include environmental enhancements so we can manage and minimise our environmental impact, a key priority for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“Following the usual contractual process, we have decided to work with Pave Aways, who have completed other projects with the service in the past and we have been pleased with the results.

“This investment in Tweedale Fire Station will ultimately benefit the local community and help maintain the service we provide in the years to come to work towards our overall aim to make Shropshire safer.”

Steven Owen, managing director of Pave Aways, the company carrying out the work, said: “We’re honoured to be appointed to this project, which is the latest in a long line of redevelopment work we’ve completed for Shropshire Fire and Rescue over the years.