Gym staff camping out for Telford Crisis Support

Getting ready for a charity campout, (left-right) Brooke Hastings, Lewis Harper, Chris Clarke, and Nicole Gravatte

Chris Clarke, Lewis Harper, Brooke Hastings and Nicole Gravatte all work at Anytime Fitness in Lawley and are taking on a campout challenge to raise money for Telford Crisis Support.

Chris Clarke, manager at Anytime Fitness Lawley, said they wanted to do something for a local charity this Christmas.

"Every Christmas we do a foodbank collection for Telford Crisis Support," he explained. "This year we felt like doing something a bit more challenging and raising money for them as well.

"They do lots of other things apart from the foodbank so it's nice to support those as well. We are collecting food as well but wanted to do something a bit different.

"Its been well documented in the news lately that families and children are struggling to make ends meet and afford basic essentials such as food and accommodation.

"These struggles have been made worse by the current pandemic with many parents losing their jobs.

"We are hoping to raise £1,000 for the charity through our JustGiving page."

The campout will take place outside TGI Friday's in Telford' Southwater on Saturday, October 16 from 6pm through the night until 7am the next morning.

Chris added: "Only one of us, Lewis is into camping really ­– the rest of us are more used to hotels.

"I just hope it doesn't rain all night when we do it, but it'll be great either way and we have each other.

"We are all looking forward to it and actually aren't going to take any food or drink with us, only our sleeping bags, so we can do it properly.

"I'm sure a lot of our other staff members will pop by with a coffee every now and then.

"The Telford Town Centre team, especially Beci Moss, have been really helpful in putting us up and finding a place for us to do it. They have also provided us with donation buckets and cardboard to sleep on."