Plans to introduce new fines for dog fouling

The dog control public spaces protection order will allow the borough council to take action against dog owners whose pets foul in an area of public land without cleaning up after them.

Fixed penalty notices of up to £100 could be handed out by enforcement officers for any breaches.

It comes after there was a 76 per cent rise in reports of dog fouling in Telford last year.

If approved the order could come into effect later this year.

It is intended to deal with recurring pet fouling issues or inadequate control by dog owners in public spaces, and is the latest legislation available to date.

The PSPO, under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 can require for the responsible person to pick up after their dog and that dogs are excluded from certain public spaces including children's play areas and games areas.

Deputy leader and cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, Councillor Richard Overton said: “During 2020 we had a 76 per cent increase in reports of dog fouling and as pet ownership surged nationally due to lockdown we will continue to do everything we can to ensure that our public spaces remain clean and safe for people to use.

“We are grateful to the many residents that are incredibly responsible, but unfortunately there are people who think it’s okay to not clear up after their dog.

“This is unacceptable and as cooperative council our first step is to work with residents to incorporate their views before we implement something like this.

“I’m really pleased to be taking a big step towards bringing a solution to the table early on before the problem grows.”

Residents are asked to complete a survey by November 12.

Visit telford.gov.uk/info/20770/enforcement/5216/public_space_protection_orders_pspos/2

After consultation, the new PSPO will enable authorised enforcement teams to issue fixed penalty notices in all public spaces within the borough.