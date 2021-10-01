Singer hits right note to take top prize at Telford talent contest

Telford’s Got Talent winner Bethany Stokes with the judges and event organisers

The Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns live final took place on Saturday and was watched by around 350 people.

Seven finalists each took to the stage outside Southwater Library, but it was Bethany Stokes, from Dawley, who won the top £500 cash prize and trophy.

Bethany, who sang Shallow, made famous by American singer Lady Gaga and American actor and filmmaker Bradley Cooper – while using sign language, chose to donate the funds to several charities.

Telford’s Got Talent winner Bethany Stokes with Chico Slimani, one of the judges

Battle of the Towns has been taking place over the last six weeks as part of Telford’s Got Talent on tour.

It kicked off in Wellington and each week visited different high streets across the borough which included Madeley, Newport, Oakengates, Ironbridge and finally Dawley.

The audience were required to vote for who they wanted to represent their town in the finals.

Bethany Stokes with the judges

Telford’s Got Talent: Battle of the Towns has only been made possible by the work and enthusiasm of the Dennis-Miller Production Team and being part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund programme and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shaquille Miller, one of the owners of the Dennis-Miller Production Team, said: "It was a huge success.

"The people loved it and it was a good way to engage with the community."

This year's judges were former X-Factor singer Chico Slimani, Leighmarie Denley who carried the Olympic torch in 2012, Julie Kaur Duhra who is a business owner and charity fundraising organiser and Robert Wilson, quality, diversity and inclusion officer for Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shaquille added: "Chico performed It's Chico Time as well. Everyone was loving him. "He was such a good judge and gave the contestants great feedback.