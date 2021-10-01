Sign up for a free police messaging service

Neighbourhood Matters was launched by West Mercia Police in July of this year and already has over 10,000 subscribers, but officers in Telford think many more residents may benefit from receiving police information directly.

PC Rich Edward from the Ketley and Oakengates' Safer Neighbourhood Team and PC Lee Thomas from Newport are working together to spearhead the roll-out of the project across the Telford & Wrekin borough and are trying to ensure local residents are aware this new facility exists.

PC Edward said: “The whole system has been designed to be easy to sign up to and easy to use.

“It takes just a few minutes to set up your free Neighbourhood Matters account and that’s it, you’re good to go."

PC Thomas added: “You can even choose what types of messages you want to receive, and if you just want to know what’s happening in and around the area you live in, or perhaps the wider Telford and Newport areas, or the whole of West Mercia.

“And you can change those settings at any time, for example if you think the messages coming through aren’t really relevant to you, then you can switch those ones off."

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said when it was launched: “I am clear that our communities demand and deserve effective and timely communication around crime and community issues in their area. I’m pleased to see this service finally launching. I have heard loud and clear from the public that they want their police force to be more visible and accessible. Neighbourhood Matters is just one way of achieving that.

“This service also allows communities to raise concerns about crime in their area, ensuring they can feel safe where they live and work. I am resolute in my commitment to delivering a safer West Mercia.”