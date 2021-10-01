Refurbishment of historic building on track despite withdrawal of contractor

'The Gower', on Gower Street, St Georges, Telford, operated as a school for 80 years. Picture: Alex Moore for LDRS.

The grade II listed Gower School House, in St Georges, was built in 1873 and originally served as a cottage hospital before converting into a school. It closed in 1960.

Nuplace, Telford and Wrekin Council’s wholly-owned housing provider, has applied to refurbish the building to add three flats and community facilities in the building and place 10 two-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom apartments behind it.

Novus Property Solutions had already designed and submitted the planning application but has withdrawn from later stages of the project as part of a company-wide “streamlining”.

A company spokesperson said professionals it appointed would continue to work on the Gower Street site, and the council added that the change hasn’t affected the timescales.

The application is due to go before the borough’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, October 20.

Novus Head of Marketing Áine Girn said: “Novus is no longer involved in the Gower refurbishment although the professional team, including appointed architects Wood Goldstraw Yorath, are continuing.

“Novus was selected to appoint a design team and undertake preconstruction services including design and submission of a planning application, which, at the point of withdrawal, had been completed.

“Once planning consent had been obtained and a contract sum agreed for the works, Novus was then to be appointed to undertake the works as contractor.

“This stage had not yet been reached when the decision was taken to withdrawn from the project.”

She added that the company had “streamlined its offering” and a review of projects found the Gower did not fit into any of the categories of project it wished to pursue.

“In this isolated case, the decision was taken to move away from a small number of projects that did not sit within this framework, with The Gower being one such project,” she said.

“The decision is for no other reason than not being aligned with Novus’s long-term business strategy.”