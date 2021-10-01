Fuel crisis: MP calls for more storage to prevent future shortages

People have been rushing to fill up with fuel in the last week

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, also said it was important for the UK to diversify its energy sources.

Mr Pritchard asked Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to outline his strategy for expanding storage capacity in a parliamentary question.

Mr Pritchard told the Star: "The UK needs to continue to diversify its energy sources, including renewables.

"There also needs to be increased storage capacity for future spikes in demand, although the current shortages are mostly due to supply-chain shortages, like drivers."

Mark Pritchard

Mr Pritchard asked Mr Kwarteng what the Government's strategy was on increasing its oil and gas reserves and storage capacity.

Responding to Mr Pritchard's question, minister of state Greg Hands said the UK benefited from having access to highly diverse sources of gas. This ensured that households, businesses and heavy industry got the energy they needed.

"Gas storage is not a component of overall winter supply," said Mr Hands.

"Great Britain's gas storage stock levels are currently comparable to previous years ahead of the winter months and storage is expected to continue its role as a source of system flexibility."

He said his department was continuing to explore the future of gas storage landscape through its hydrogen strategy.