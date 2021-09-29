Telford hospital workers take on virtual London marathon for Breast Cancer UK

Louise Jenks and Sarah Gittins will be doing a fundraising walk/run setting off from Telford, raising money for Cancer Research

Louise Jenks and Sarah Gittins work on the renal dialysis unit at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and the pair are now taking on the virtual London Marathon on Sunday.

Louise, from Woodside, has been fundraising for charity for 21 years and has raised nearly £100,000 for numerous charities.

For Sarah, from Ketley, this will be her first fundraising venture.

The friends will be walking from Madeley in Telford to Tettenhall in Wolverhampton to raise money for Cancer Research UK as they take part in the virtual marathon.

Louise said: "This one is for Cancer Research but in previous fundraisers I have done the RNLI, the air ambulance and other cancer charities.

"The reason I started fundraising was after I lost my auntie to breast cancer in 2000. I took a break from fundraising for Cancer Research, and continued to raise money for other charities.

"I haven't done a marathon before but my first ever trek was the Great Wall of China and then I did one in Cambodia.

Louise Jenks and Sarah Gittins will be doing a fundraising walk/run setting off from Telford, raising money for Cancer Research

"I was not going to do anymore but then suddenly in 2017 my dad died. Ever since then I've kept going and raised up to £94,000.

"I have done a 10k before but never done a marathon so it will be a challenge definitely."

Louise said she is glad to be doing the challenge with a friend, to keep each other motivated.

"Sarah has been thrown in the deep end really but it's great because people have been sponsoring us and we have each other to motivate us," Louise said.

"We are walking from Madeley to Tettenhall and back. It's about 17 miles so we are going to add in the extra miles along the way.

"We are really looking forward to it and fingers crossed for the weather but you never know with English weather.

"So far with donations and sponsors, as well as gift aid, we have raised more than £1,000 which is great."