Council to offer free swimming for under 25s – and commit to building new pool

Free swimming offer for under 25s from council

Telford & Wrekin Council said it would be spending £1m on leisure and events in the borough, intended to help recovery from the pandemic.

Under the proposals, from October 1, all borough residents under the age of 25 who have a Telford Loyalty Card (TLC) will be able to swim for free in council leisure centres.

At its meeting on October 7 the council's cabinet is also expected to commit create a new swimming pool in Dawley.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council said: “We can’t talk about swimming in Telford and Wrekin without thinking about one of Telford’s most famous sons, captain Matthew Webb, the first man to swim the English Channel.

“In time for the 150th anniversary of the great man’s achievement, we are committing to funding a new pool in the Dawley area so that more people can swim locally.

“Add this to the extension of our free swimming offer and we should see more people enjoying the benefits of swimming more often.”