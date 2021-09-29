Care home plan for former pupil referral unit

An artist's impression of the planned North Road Dementia Centre, on North Road, Wellington. Picture: GreenSquareAccord / Telford and Wrekin Council

The Endeavour Centre, in Wellington, stands south of Wellington’s Wrekin View Primary School, and has been unoccupied for 15 years.

GreenSquareAccord has applied to build the 56-bedroom facility, and the company says, if approved, the project will be part-funded by Homes England “to provide a much-needed social and care provision”.

Wellington Town Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

In a design statement, the Birmingham-based company says the two-acre site is “currently vacant and comprises several empty single-storey buildings, hardstanding, overgrown grassland and woodland”.

“All structures and the majority of vegetation will be cleared to facilitate development,” it adds.

“The site was last occupied in approximately 2006, when the buildings formed part of the Endeavour Centre, a pupil referral unit.

“The site is bordered to the north by playing fields which serve the Wrekin View Primary School and enclosed off from our site with 2.4- to 2.6-metre palisade fencing.

“To the southwest boundary is the Farcroft Residential Care Home, a facility also owned by the applicant, GreenSquareAccord.

“The dementia centre will be part-funded by Homes England to provide a much-needed social and care provision within Telford. All 56 apartments will be classed as affordable rent in tenure.”

The statement says the two-acre site was “largely unoccupied” until the 1960s when the “Wellington Junior Training Centre” – later re-named the Endeavour Centre – was built.

Wellington Park County Junior School, as Wrekin View Primary was known then, was constructed shortly before, in 1958.

Blueprints provided to the council show the planned North Road Dementia Centre complex would be split into two wings; a smaller two-storey 20-apartment block to the west, closer to North Road, and a three-floor wing with 36 flats further in.

The apartments would be arranged around communal living spaces.