Polar Express steam train experience rides into Telford this winter

The cast of Telford Steam Railway's Polar Express

Tickets for this years’ event are now on sale and organisers are aiming to put on quite a show for visitors this Christmas.

Telford Steam Railway, based at Horsehay, is busy getting ready to welcome thousands of visitors who have tickets for the popular Polar Express Train Ride. The cast of actors are busy rehearsing on the train for the special show.

The fun starts on Friday, November 26 with four trains for 24 days except Mondays up to December 23.

This is the fifth year that Telford Steam Railway have staged the Polar Express. Families come from all parts of the country, with many staying overnight in the town.

Paul Sanderson, from the railway, said: "The train arrives and the excited families, clutching their golden tickets and usually wearing pyjamas to fit in with the story, are invited on board as the conductor shouts ‘Well Are Ya Comin’.

"Then the fun really starts as 250 passengers embark on a magical hour-long journey to the North Pole and back, passing the Northern Lights on the way. The famous story is told by the conductor, and dancing chefs who also lead the singing, punch the tickets, serve hot chocolate and cookies.

"The finale of the journey is when Santa Claus appears in the carriage, talks to all the children and gives them each the first present of Christmas, a silver bell from one of Santa’s reindeer.

"On arrival back at Spring Village, visitors are welcomed into the large marquee, with a twinkling starry top where the children can write letters to Santa, have a mock snowball fight, take lots of photos and browse the shop full of Polar Express souvenirs before being whisked off back to the park and ride then home to bed and to dream of The Polar Express."