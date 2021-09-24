Telford youth club reopened ahead of consultation

The youth club is based at the Southwood Activity & Wellbeing Hub

Parents of children using Club 17 in Telford were in uproar after the club remained closed after the lockdown was lifted.

They set up their own club but feared that Telford & Wrekin Council would use it as an excuse not to reopen it.

Now the council has announced the club's reopening at the same time as it gears up for a consultation on all the borough’s provision for young people with a disability.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “I am absolutely delighted to announce that Club 17 will be reopening from next week, starting Tuesday, September 28 at Southwood Hub, Hollinswood.

“ As the leader of the council and together with our cabinet members, I have intervened to ensure that the good work performed by the club continues.

“I have personally written to everyone who previously attended Club 17 to share the fantastic news of the reopening and the Covid-safety measures in place

“We have been listening to people’s views and met with many families and carers who have previously attended this club.

“They have all made it clear that the club’s amazing work in supporting our youngsters with a disability should not come to an end."

The council is also encouraging everyone interested in service provision to take part and discuss with it not only the future of Club 17 but also a wide variety of initiatives, to best meet the demands of our young people with a disability and provide services accordingly.