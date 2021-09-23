Almost 50 homes going up on former primary school site in Telford

The site layout

Grange Park Primary in Stirchley was one of seven schools closed under a £75 million Building Schools for the Future (BSF) programme launched in Telford and Wrekin in 2013 that replaced old primary schools as well as building six new secondary schools and academies.

The site has been bought by Wolverhampton-based housing association Bromford, with the receipt from the sale ring-fenced by Telford & Wrekin Council to go towards covering the costs of new buildings for the Lakeside Academy, since relaunched as Telford Park School.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for economy, housing, transport and infrastructure at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “This is great news for our local people, with much needed brand-new affordable housing being created in Stirchley.

“When planning permission for housing was granted for this site it was with the intention of its sale helping pay the costs of our Building Schools for the Future programme.

“Launched back in 2013, BSF has provided new and improved school premises that in turn have helped improve the educational outcomes for thousands of children in Telford & Wrekin.

“Telford & Wrekin Council has used the opportunity of the Building Schools for the Future programme not just to improve education in this borough but to regenerate the demolished sites released by the project.

“The sale of this site is part of our long-term strategy to protect, care and invest to make this a better borough for all our people. Better schools and more affordable homes are key elements in this strategy.”

In a joint statement the Nedge ward members, councillors Chris Turley, Vanessa Holt and Nathan England, said: “This site was left vacant by our ambitious plans to improve education for local children. We have waited patiently for the right developer to buy this site and bring new affordable homes that are much needed in this part of Telford.

“The success of this regeneration project is due to the commitment of members and the council as a whole to protect, care and invest to create a better borough.”

The 48 new homes are being built by Bromford’s in-house construction team and will be a mix of one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom bungalows and two and three bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes.

Most of the homes will be available for rent, although 14 will be sold through part-buy part-rent shared ownership. All the two and three bed homes will have two parking spaces, with the one-bedroom apartments having one space each.