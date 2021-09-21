Community centre to host open day after refurb

Admaston House

The trust which operates Admaston House Community Centre has recently completed a facility upgrade within the original Victorian building which forms part of the community centre.

The 16-month project has created a more modern open style of rooms and improved access to the first floor by replacing the original narrow staircase with a much wider stairway supplemented by a passenger lift.

The first floor of the building has been adapted to remove the previous multi-level aspect and all rooms are now on the same level throughout.

Toilet facilities have been improved and drink stations created.

Several offices together with a mid-sized syndicate/training room and a fitness/dance studio are now also available.

Audio/visual facilities are provided in some of the rooms.

The trust took over operation of the building in 2001 and an annex was built and opened in 2010.

The inside of Admaston House

The annex has been popular with many user groups given the more modern facilities it incorporates, including catering kitchens.

The trust subsequently developed plans to improve the original Victorian house to raise the standard of facilities it could offer to local communities.

The project was funded by the trust, supported by grants from several charitable and civic bodies.

Chairman of the trust, Barry Tillotson said “We aim to provide the level of facilities that people and groups now expect.

"We are delighted we can provide modern rooms supported by additional facilities to meet the needs of individuals, groups and businesses in the local area.

"We are already starting to see interest from new users.

"We are grateful for the financial support we received from several organisations that helped to fund the renovation of the Victorian house into facilities that the trust and the local community can be proud of."

The trust is holding an open day on Saturday between 2pm and 5pm.