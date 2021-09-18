Vehicle lands on roof in Telford crash

By Nick Humphreys

A vehicle ended up on its roof after a crash in Telford this morning.

Vehicle lands on roof in Telford crash

The incident happened at the Randlay interchange at around 9.20am. Nobody was trapped inside. It is not known if anyone was badly hurt.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 9.20am on Saturday, September 18, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Telford. Reports of a vehicle on its roof. No persons trapped. Crews made vehicle safe.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

