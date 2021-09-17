Telford and Molineux runs planned for 100k fundraiser in Lee Collins' memory

Lee Collins in his Shrewsbury Town playing days

Lee Collins, who played for several professional clubs, took his own life earlier this year.

His friends have planned a series of ten 10k runs over the football season to raise a total of £10,000 for Lee's three daughters and the men's health charity Movember.

A fundraising page has been set up with the target set at £10,000, and it has already raised around £900 towards the total and they are yet to take a step towards the 100k.

Lee's friend Joshua Feehan set up the crowdfunding page.

"Across this season for every club Lee played at, me, my guide dog Ringo and Lee's mates will be running 10k around the outside of the stadium before one of their home matches," he explained on the fundraising page.

Josh Feehan, who will be running with his guide dog Ringo, pictured with Lee's uncle Ian Tyrer at the New Bucks Head

"Lee was a fantastic friend to me, and he touched so many people’s lives and I wanted to do something for his three beautiful daughters and his whole family to show how much of a special man he was.

"Men’s mental health is also something that his family feel needs more support and hopefully we can help in a small way to support men who are currently struggling."

The group will begin this coming Saturday, September 18, at AFC Telford United's New Bucks Head ground. While Lee did not play for Telford in his career, he was born and raised here.

From then on at various points throughout the season the group will run a 10k at each of the grounds where Lee played.

Lee Collins playing for Wolves against Hednesford in 2006

He played for Wolves, Hereford, Port Vale, Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Mansfield and Forest Green before a move to Yeovil Town where he was also club captain.

It was while playing for Yeovil he was discovered at the Lanes Hotel in West Coker, near Yeovil, after he failed to attend training on March 31. In an open letter to supporters, Yeovil’s manager Darren Sarll spoke of Collins as the ‘glue’ which held the team together’.

He had begun his career in the academy at Wolves but didn’t make a first team appearance for the then-Championship club, instead moving to Hereford and Port Vale on loan. He joined Port Vale permanently in 2008, playing 163 times for the League Two side, before moving on to Barnsley in 2011.

The centre-back made seven appearances for the Tykes before being sent out on loan to Shrewsbury Town.