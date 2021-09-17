Forum completes name change

Chairman Dave Wright said: ‘We wanted to ensure everybody knows that people at all ages over 50 can benefit from our new National Lottery funded project which started in September.

"We are offering befriending services, new regular activities, computer teaching and a helping hand to get out and about again after the difficult year of being stuck at home.

“We offer free membership and our free regular magazine, and we’ll continue, where we can, to represent the views of the over 50’s in Telford & Wrekin”.