Forum completes name change

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

Telford charity the Senior Citizens Forum has changed its name to Forum 50+ as it launches its three-year National Lottery funded project supporting people over 50 in Telford & Wrekin.

Chairman Dave Wright said: ‘We wanted to ensure everybody knows that people at all ages over 50 can benefit from our new National Lottery funded project which started in September.

"We are offering befriending services, new regular activities, computer teaching and a helping hand to get out and about again after the difficult year of being stuck at home.

“We offer free membership and our free regular magazine, and we’ll continue, where we can, to represent the views of the over 50’s in Telford & Wrekin”.

To find out more please ring 07932 828333, or visit forum50plus.org.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

