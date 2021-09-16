Telford shopping centre to host fundraiser in aid of young carers

Telford shopping centre is raising funds for Telford Young Carers and Great Ormond Street Hospital

Telford Centre is holding a One Great Day event to raise funds for Telford Young Carers and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Bosses say the fundraising spectacular will be filled with fun for all the family including fete stalls, live music from The Telford Community Steel Band, face painting, balloon modelling and more.

There are also prizes to be won from more than 20 stores at the shopping centre, including £40 worth of Nomination products from TH Baker, a £50 Deichmann gift card and two free jump sessions at Inflata Nation.

Raffle tickets are available from the customer service desk at Ashdown Lane, with a suggested donation of £3 per strip.

Katie Broome, Telford Centre marketing manager said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s One Great Day event and the chance to raise much needed funds for two such worthwhile charities, especially given the challenges we know charities have faced in fundraising during the pandemic.

"The generosity of the Telford community is always amazing.

"Over the last three years we have raised over £5,000 and we hope this will be our best year yet."

There are an estimated 18,000 unpaid family carers in Telford and Wrekin.

Telford Young Carers provides support to them.