Four generations come together to celebrate Betty's 100 year milestone

From left, Ffion Sefton, singer Kerry from Nostalgic Music, Betty Whitehouse, Maria Armstrong, carer, and Betty's daughter Pat Ward

Betty Whitehouse was surrounded by family and residents as she celebrated her 100th birthday at Farmstead Nursing Home on Tuesday.

Decorations were hung up, cake was consumed and a singer entertained with songs from the wartime and 1950s.

Betty's daughter Pat Ward said: "It was a pleasant afternoon. They have a special tea room and they decorated that with streamers and a big 100 for her.

"I got her a cake with 100 on it too. I think she enjoyed it and she even had a little bit of non-alcoholic champagne.

"It was lovely for four generations of the family to be there, her granddaughter and great granddaughter also came."

Betty was born and grew up in Bedfordshire but lived in Stirchley, Telford, for almost 40 years before moving to the care home two years ago.

Her late husband Gilbert died in 2003.

During the Second World War he had worked as a lithographer printing invasion maps and Betty would check over them.