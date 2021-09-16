Councillors' community fund to increase to £5,000

Councillors will have more to allocate to community projects if the proposal is approved

Telford and Wrekin’s 'Councillors’ Pride' fund gives each of the borough’s 54 elected members £2,000 to award to good causes every year.

In a report for the borough’s cabinet, Community Funding Officer Fran Bache says this is due to increase to £5,000, a move made “in recognition of the importance of a strong recovery from Covid-19”.

The extra money comes from the council’ £1.25 million Covid Recovery Reserve, she adds.

Ms Bache recommends the 10-member executive approves the proposal when it meets on Thursday, September 23.

“Many people gave experienced a difficult and isolated time during the course of the pandemic and the Councillors’ Pride Fund now offers the opportunity for ward members to help local community groups and centres welcome people back safely,” she writes.

“It is also an opportunity to support the green spaces that have been so important to local residents over the course of the pandemic.

“This additional funding is being made available from the Covid-19 Recovery Reserve and will see a total investment of £540,000 over the next two years.

“Feedback from members has been that even small amounts of money can have a significant and long-lasting impact. Projects funded by the Councillors’ Pride Fund have encouraged people to become regularly active in their community, for example through volunteering or attending a local group.

“Since 2015, more than 1,160 community projects have been delivered, supporting a diverse range of activities.

“In addition to the funding made available by Telford and Wrekin Council each year, some members double the impact of their allocation by seeking match funding from their town or parish council. Applicants also seek match funding from a variety of other sources.

“In 2019 and 2020 alone, 126 applications were matched by a total of £121,656, meaning the Councillors’ Pride Fund supports and contributes to a significant delivery of local projects whilst enabling applicants to make the most of all available resources.”

Ms Bache add that the fund usually launches in April and closes in December, but this year, “in recognition of the additional funding available”, the deadline for members to submit applications will be extended until January 31, 2022.

Nonetheless, she urges councillors to submit as early as possible “to ensure timely delivery of funding”.