Council chiefs asked to approve strategy to help adults with learning disabilities in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council's head office

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is to be asked on Thursday to approve the borough-wide strategy.

It has been developed by the council and its partners following extensive engagement activities throughout the last year, with more than 460 responses received.

The authority asked people with learning disabilities, as well as those supporting them, for their views on a range of topics, such as being healthy and independent, having a job, having friends and relationships, and many others.

During the consultation, people could also share their views and examples on what more can be done for all people with a learning disability in Telford and Wrekin to live well and enjoy a full life, as independently as possible.

The feedback and comments received from people helped shape the draft strategy.

A further consultation with people whom this strategy affects took place earlier in the year to ensure that it will indeed make a positive difference.

The report that Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is asked to approve next week highlights that the majority of people are supportive of the areas of improvement outlined.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We are determined to do everything we can to make sure all people with a learning disability in Telford and Wrekin live well and confidently, enjoy a full life, as independently as possible.

“Over the past year, despite the pandemic, we have put together a draft four-year learning disability strategy, through extensive engagement and co-production with people with lived experience, parents, carers, family members and those who work with or support people with a learning disability.

“The voices of all of them have been integral to developing our future actions which will benefit every single person with a learning disability in our borough and make their lives and those of people who care for them easier.

"I would like to thank everyone who got involved and shared their views."

More details about the draft 2021-2025 strategy for people with a learning disability in the borough and the consultations that have taken place are on telford.gov.uk/LD