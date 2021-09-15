Telford ladies barbershop choir reunites for Parkinson's fundraiser

The Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop choir

Members of the Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop had been keeping in touch via weekly Zoom sessions but were finally able to get together again to sing at a Parkinson's fundraiser.

The event held at Hadley Park House Hotel in Telford was also a memorial to Alan West, who was a business partner of one of its members.

"He sadly died with the disease at a time when Covid restrictions meant his wife Marilyn and the rest of his family and friends were unable to celebrate his life as they would have wished," said choir member Sheena Silcock.

"His Rotary friends combined afternoon tea with an auction to honour his memory in a tangible way whilst remembering the difference he'd made to so many others during his lifetime.

"The sun shone on a lovely afternoon and Severn Harmony sang a mix of appropriate songs, including 'That's what friends are for' which was a special request."

The group will now be holding rehearsals at Ketley Community Centre and is inviting new members to join.

Sheena said: "Like many other choirs, Severn Harmony maintained links with each other during lockdown via weekly Zoom sessions and the creation of several music videos exhibiting our a cappella style of singing.

"We are the only ladies barbershop group in Shropshire and we are delighted to finally be able to rehearse together."