Police looking for teenager last seen at Telford station

Jasmine last seen at Telford railway station

Jasmine, who is 15, was last seen around 8pm on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police are not giving out her surname.

The teenager is believed to have boarded a train at Telford Central Railway Station heading towards Birmingham on Tuesday evening.

Officers say that Jasmine is from Somerset, but is believed to have links to the Telford area.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue parker coat, black jeans and white trainers.

"Officers would also like to speak to an individual who was last seen with Jasmine at the railway station. The individual is described as having short pink/ orange hair, and may have information about her whereabouts," a spokesman said.