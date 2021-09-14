Crash causes chaos for motorway traffic

By Sue Austin

Rush hour traffic suffered long delays after a crash on the M54 at Telford.

Motorists heading west into Shropshire had to queue for three miles after the crash which happened just after 7am on Tuesday.

Commuters were caught up as traffic ground to a standstill.

The accident happened on the M54 westbound from Junction 5 A5 Rampart Way for Telford Central to Junction 6 for Telford West.

National Highways said that two of the three lane section of the motorway were closed until 8.45am.

Police had to completely stop the traffic briefly to remove the crashed vehicle.

It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the accident.

By Sue Austin

