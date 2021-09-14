Bungalows planned for site in Telford

The site in Ketley earmarked for homes

Telford-based Oliver Hardy Homes Ltd has applied to build the 10 one-bedroom homes and a staff room between Holyhead Road and Red Lees.

In a statement submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council, the company’s planning agent said the planned bungalows would provide a “much-needed” form of housing in an area with good facilities and transport links.

Ketley Parish Council will be consulted, and the borough council planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Paul Harris, of Cadsquare Midlands Ltd, writes on behalf of Oliver Hardy Homes that the 0.7-acre site is “covered in scrub vegetation with various trees along the site boundaries”.

He adds: “The site is currently overgrown with some evidence of fly-tipping.

“Some small cottages and outbuildings were previously located on the site but these were likely removed in the 1960s.

“To the east and west are existing residential properties.

“This proposed scheme on vacant land which has ceased to provide any benefit to the local area will provide much-needed supported living accommodation within reach of local amenities and facilities and with good transport links.

“In addition, the development of this site will improve and enhance the appearance of the area.”

Blueprints submitted to Telford and Wrekin Council show the homes’ road access on the south side of Holyhead Road, just west of the Ketley Park Road roundabout.