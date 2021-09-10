Southwater event to help suicide prevention

It is in Southwater Square in Telford between 11am and 4pm and will include 94 pairs of shoes placed around the square to highlight that 94 men take their lives each week.

Support groups will be on hand with information on help available locally and nationally for people experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The event will also feature street art, face painting, physical and creative activities and music.

"James," a campaigner on suicide prevention and one of the original “Can you hear me” concept creators, said: "According to Samaritans, men are three times more likely to take their own lives than women in the UK.

"Men tend to suffer alone rather than talk to someone or accept help. We want to end the stigma around male suicide and encourage people to talk and listen more about how people feel."

Juliet, a campaigner on suicide prevention and the other co-creator of “Can you hear me" said: "We want to tell men that it's okay not to be okay and to reach out and talk to someone. This event is to show that people do care and are there for each other when times get hard."

Councillor Andy Burford, council cabinet member for health and social care, said: "Suicide is preventable, all of us can do something about it, and a short conversation is sometimes all it takes to save a person's life.

"The majority of people who take their own lives aren't always known to mental health services. This event will show people that the Telford and Wrekin community is here to help and listen."

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin's Suicide Prevention Network will be handing out new "Z-cards" at the event.