Telford & Wrekin wins Council of the Year award

Delegates from Telford & Wrekin Council at the ceremony

The annual Association of Public Sector Excellence Award winners were announced in a ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday night.

Council leader, Shaun Davies, said the award was for all those who work so hard to build a better borough for our communities.

Having been shortlisted for six awards, council delegates had to wait until the very end of the night to find out they had won the biggest award, the overall Council of the Year.

🏆🏆🏆 What a night!! We've just won Overall Council of the Year at the #apse21 awards! This is for all those who work so hard with us to build a better borough for our communities. Go Telford & Wrekin!!! 🏆🏆🏆#proud #Telford #wrekin https://t.co/jlWasaUlf6 — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) September 9, 2021

The council beat off competition from Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, East Ayrshire Council, Lancaster City Council, Neath Port Talbot Council, Swansea Council and Wigan Council to lift the trophy.

Councillor Davies said: “People who live and work in our borough deserve the very best from their council and I am so proud to lead an authority which is recognised nationally for its innovative work.

“Add this to our Co-operative Council of the Year Award, positive peer review and being shortlisted for the MJ Authority of the Year Award and you can see that what we are doing in Telford & Wrekin is setting the bar high for councils across the country.”

National chair of APSE Mark Pengelly said: "The APSE Annual Service Awards demonstrate the extent to which, right across UK local government, councils are driving forwards on service improvements and placing quality at the heart of what they do.