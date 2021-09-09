Shropshire fire crews help colleagues at major Kidderminster fire

The fire in Kidderminster. photos: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

The blaze broke out about about 3pm on Wednesday in units in the Park Street area of the town.

More than 100 firefighters and 20 appliances spend fought to contain the fire which fire chiefs say, had several seats.

Despite the severity of the blaze no-one was injured. Local residents were asked to leave their homes as thick black smoke rose hundreds of feet into the sky.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent an incident support unit and operations office to the scene to help the Hereford and Worcester Fire Service.