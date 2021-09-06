Illuminations to mark work of lifesaving service

Venues across the Midlands will light up to mark the work of the Midlands Air Ambulance

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is shining a light on its lifesaving work to mark Emergency Services Day on Thursday by working with local landmarks across itspatch to light up red to recognise the charity’s 30th anniversary.

Emergency Services Day comes as Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is also celebrating Air Ambulance Week, the only week in the year dedicated to raising awareness for the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities right across the UK.

Local landmarks which will light up or show their support for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity include the Iron Bridge in Ironbridge, Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury Cathedral, Pershore Abbey, and Telford Railway Bridge.

Other venues being illuminated are Birmingham Moseley Rugby Club, Bromsgrove Town Council, Redditch Town Council, Southwater in Telford, St. Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye, Tamworth Castle, the Three Counties Showground in Worcester, and Worcester Guildhall.

The air ambulance attends an average of 13 lifesaving missions every day across the Midlands and North Gloucestershire.

Every air ambulance mission costs an average of £2,500 and support is vital in enabling Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to continue saving lives across the Midlands and Gloucestershire.

Ian Jones, air operations manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity says: “The highly enhanced lifesaving skills of our pre-hospital emergency medicine (PHEM) doctors and critical care paramedics (CCPs), and the advanced equipment and drugs that we carry is a level of clinical care typically administered in hospital settings.

“Our critical care teams are equipped with the knowledge, skills and equipment to perform these procedures outside of the hospital environment, wherever the most critically ill and injured patients are, giving them the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”