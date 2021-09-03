Platform plan for popular fishing lake

Stirchley Pools, viewed from the car park at their north end

Telford and Wrekin Council has applied to build a “fishing peg” at the north end of Stirchley Pools’ “Top Pool”, south of Hinkshay Road, Dawley.

Plans show the platform, with an area of approximately four square metres, would accessed via a wheelchair-accessible ramp with a 1:20 incline.

In application documents, project engineer Nicola Heath notes the structure will look like wood but be made of recycled plastic, requiring “little or no” ongoing maintenance.

“The proposed development consists of the erection of a disabled fishing peg to replace one which has been removed by a local developer to install an outfall,” Mrs Heath writes.

“In order to adhere to the current disability regulations in terms of gradients and the current topography a ramp system has been incorporated.

“The whole structure will be made of recycled plastic timber members and deck, which is more suited to the location.

“It will have the appearance of a wooden structure, but has the benefit of little or no maintenance over time.”

She adds that the Dawley Angling Society are major users of the site, which is home to freshwater fish including bream, carp and pike, but it is also popular with dog-walkers and general walkers. Other fishing pegs are available on the site but a disabled-access platform is currently missing, Mrs Heath adds.

Great Dawley Town Council will be consulted along with some residents of Jerry Rails, a neighbouring street.