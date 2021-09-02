Telford Steam Railway hosts 250 passengers on restored Growler locomotive

Telford Steam Railway Gronk and Growler celebration event

Telford Steam Railway in Horsehay held its first public Gronk & Growler event at the end of August, and organisers said despite the non-stop rain on the Saturday, the weekend was a huge success.

The Telford attraction had 250 passengers take part in this unique event, with some travelling from as far afield as Plymouth and Newcastle-on-Tyne to take part. The event was held in conjunction with Rail Riders, a specialist rail enthusiasts’ group.

The event was special as it was the first time that the Growler, the Class 37 diesel locomotive, has been used with a public passenger train, since it has been restored.

The Gronk, a Class 08 diesel, was at the other end of the four-coach train. The Class 37, number 37263 was built in 1965 and withdrawn from passenger service in 1998. It was purchased and lovingly restored by two Telford Steam Railway members, Kevin Jones and Ian Heighway.

The 37 was moved to Telford by road haulage and over the last few years has had many working parts replaced or restored, as well as now displaying splendid new paint work.

The Telford Steam Railway Furnaces Tea Room and model railway layout on Bridge Road, Horsehay were also open.

Plans are progressing for this year’s Polar Express Train Ride starting on November 26, everyday through to December 23, except Mondays.